New Jersey State Fair event schedule for Friday

5 p.m.-Close: Dollar Night at the Carnival

5 p.m.-Close: Professional Horticultural & Artistic Entries on Display, “Art in Bloom” in the Greenhouse

5-9 p.m.: Farm Fun Activities for Kids in the Agriculture Area

5 p.m.-Close: Free entertainment in the Family Entertainment Area

5 p.m.: Open Beef Show Obstacle Course in the Agriculture Area

5:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park

After 5 p.m.: Horses of Color in the Horse Show Area

5:15-6:15 p.m.: Snake Oil Willie Band in the Performing Arts Tent

5:30 p.m.: Horse Show classes in the Horse Show Area

6:45-7:45 p.m.: 2023 Battle of the Bands Winner Kenny Curcio Band in the Performing Arts Tent

After 7 p.m.: Freestyle Costume Showmanship in the Horse Show Area

8-9:30 p.m.: Battle of the Bands in the Performing Arts Tent

8:30 p.m.: Fire Dancer performance in the Conservatory

To be Announced: 4-H Horse Show in the Horse Show Area

Ongoing Daily Events:

Animals: Explore 6 barns of farm animals

Greenhouse Exhibits: Visit the Vegetable Show, Scarecrow Contest, and Forage Show

New Jersey Farmer’s Market: Shop locally grown produce

North Jersey Antique Engine Club: See antique engines and a daily tractor parade at 2 p.m. Located adjacent to the Snook Museum.

Agriculture Area Demonstrations: See demonstrations from wooden bowl turner Roger Abrahamson and potter Reggie Britton. See felting and rope-making demonstrations from Heartfelt Creations. Visit Barn 6 for farm-fun children’s activities. Go to the Milking Parlor to see live cow-milking demonstrations and learn about the milking process from cow to carton.

Robotics Row: Visit the STEM Barn to see robotics demonstrations from a local robotics team.

Founder’s Park: Explore the gardens at Founder’s Park

Snook Memorial Museum: See antique farm machinery, explore the farmhouse kitchen, and shop the country store

The Conservatory: Visit the Flower & Garden Expo, and take horitculture and art classes

The Marketplace: Shop a local artisan vendor and baker market, located adjacent to the Conservatory

Farm Fun Interactive Activities: Fun activities for children in Barn 6

Richards Building Exhibits and Demonstrations: See Creative Arts for Home & Hobby (baking, canning, handicrafts, Quilts of Valor) exhibits, a beekeeper’s honey show and live honeybee demonstrations, and exhibits of local Sussex County photography, history, and artwork.

Red Rooster Winegarden: Enjoy a glass of wine, a craft beer, some snacks, and occasional evening music