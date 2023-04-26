$!Take your backyard to the next level with Athenia Mason Supply

Located in Hamburg, New Jersey, Athenia Mason Supply is known for its high quality stone products: from patios and retaining walls, to fire pits and walkways. Customers turn to Athenia Mason Supply not just to build a beautiful backyard, but also for the shop’s unmatched customer service.
“I visited several mason suppliers in the area and none of them come even close to the customer service of the employees at Athenia,” said customer Sylvia H. in a five-star Google review.
It’s peak season for Athenia; locals from throughout the tri-state area are decking out their back yards for summertime with help from the masonry pros.
Here are just a few of the ways you can take your backyard -- and summer -- to the next level with help from Athenia Mason Supply.
Make plans for a family barbeque this summer with a brand new Cambridge Outdoor Kitchen & Grill kit
Get ready to flip up some delicious, steaming hot burgers, hot dogs, steaks and more in a luxurious outdoor kitchen. Not in the mood for barbecue? That’s okay, the Cambridge Outdoor Kitchen & Grill comes with its very own pizza oven. From a fridge and counterspace -- to the oven and grill -- Athenia has everything you need to build a chef’s worthy cooking and entertaining space in your backyard.
Build a space to relax
Bring your living room to the outdoors with your own outdoor fireplace kits. Athenia can help you build everything you need to create the perfect lounge space: from the patio and retaining walls to the pergola.
Warm up by the firepit on a chilly summer night
Athenia Mason’s top notch, easy to install fire pits provide a warm, welcoming and tranquil setting for adults and kids alike. Whether you’re enjoying s’mores or beer -- it’s the perfect way to gather with loved ones under the stars.
At Athenia Mason Supply, customer satisfaction is the top priority. If you’re thinking about upgrading your yard this summer, Athenia’s local pros will set you up with quality materials that will last -- for a price that is competitive with big box stores. Learn more, or visit the shop today:
Athenia Mason Supply
69 NJ-23 North, Hamburg, NJ 07419
(973) 875-3287