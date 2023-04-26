$!Take your backyard to the next level with Athenia Mason Supply

Located in Hamburg, New Jersey, Athenia Mason Supply is known for its high quality stone products: from patios and retaining walls, to fire pits and walkways. Customers turn to Athenia Mason Supply not just to build a beautiful backyard, but also for the shop’s unmatched customer service.

“I visited several mason suppliers in the area and none of them come even close to the customer service of the employees at Athenia,” said customer Sylvia H. in a five-star Google review.

It’s peak season for Athenia; locals from throughout the tri-state area are decking out their back yards for summertime with help from the masonry pros.

Here are just a few of the ways you can take your backyard -- and summer -- to the next level with help from Athenia Mason Supply.

Make plans for a family barbeque this summer with a brand new Cambridge Outdoor Kitchen & Grill kit