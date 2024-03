Saturday, March 23

Bunny Brunch and Tricky Tray: Junior Woman’s Club of Jefferson Township will host breakfast, crafts, contests, 50/50 and Tricky Tray starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Jefferson Township High School cafeteria, 1010 Weldon Road, Oak Ridge.

Easter Egg Hunt: 1 to 3 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. Photos with the Easter Bunny, snacks, music, and arts & crafts. For information, call 973-729-5530.

Sunday, March 24

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Sussex Fire Department, EMS and Auxiliary host event from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Sussex Firehouse, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex. For information, call 973-459-6028.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. at Sparta Elks Lodge #2356, 6 West Shore Trail. $8 for adults, $5 for children age 3-6. Children younger than 3 admitted free.

Easter Egg Trail: The Vernon Recreation Department is sponsoring the event. Time slots at 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m. Photo-op with the Easter Bunny for children ages 0-12. Separate area for the children age 3 and younger. Special sensory friendly area. Free for Vernon residents; $5 fee for non-residents.

Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. at Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta. Crafts and snacks as well. Bring a basket. All ages welcome.

Hardyston’s Egg Hunt: Children ages 2-10 are invited to bring baskets and participate in an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. at Wheatsworth Park, 261 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg. Easter bonnet contest and children’s crafts after the hunt. Free for residents, $5 for non-residents. For information, call 973-823-7020.

Easter Breakfast and Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 289, 117 Lincoln Ave., West Milford. Egg hunt at 11 a.m. $12 donation; children younger than 12 admitted free.

Easter Egg Hunt: Bring a basket and gather under the pavilion in Woodbourne Park in Wantage at 12:30 p.m. to greet the Easter Bunny and collect eggs. Sponsored by Wantage Recreation and Sussex Kiwanis. Call 973-875-7192 for information.

Easter Egg Hunt: Noon at Hampton Park. Sponsored by the Hampton Township Recreation Advisory Committee. Bring a basket. Muddy conditions likely. Snacks and beverages provided. Special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Special prizes to be awarded. Come early.

Stanhope’s annual Easter Egg Hunt: Township residents’ children, age 2 through fourth grade, are invited to participate in the hunt starting at 1 p.m. in Musconetcong Park, Stanhope. Bring a basket. Refreshments provided. Participants receive a “bunny” goodie bag.

Shepherd of the Hills Church Easter Egg Hunt: Families with children younger than 10 are invited, rain or shine, to participate in two Easter egg hunts at 2 and 3 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta. Bring a basket and a food donation. For information, call 973-729-7010 or go online to www.sothnj.org

Saturday, March 30

Sparta UNICO’s 26th annual Easter Egg Hunt: Line up by age group at 10:15 a.m. Hunt begins at 10:45 a.m. at Dykstra Park, 4 Mohawk Ave., Sparta. Ages up to 8. Photos with the Easter Bunny and face painting. Rain or shine.

Annual PBA Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. at Winstanley Field, Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, N.Y. Bring a basket. Light refreshments will be served. Photos with the Easter Bunny.

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. on Newton High School turf football field, 44 Ryerson Ave. Event aimed at children age 10 and younger. Bring a basket. For information, call 973-383-3521 ext. 228 or send email to recreation@newtontownhall.com

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. at Wild West City, 50 Lackawanna Drive, Stanhope. Sponsored by the Lakeland Emergency Squad. Rain or shine.

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. indoor egg hunt at United Methodist Church, 65 La Rue Road, Newfoundland. Enter through the Bright Beginnings School. Rain or shine. Refreshments served. Bring a basket. Eggs are candy-free. To register children ages 2-4 and 5-7, go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-egg-hunt-registration-for-2-4-year-olds-tickets-846480645397

Easter Egg Hunt: 11:30 a.m. by the outdoor chapel at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. Children of all ages welcome. Bring a basket. For information, call 973-728-8162.

Sunday, March 31

Easter Family Celebration: 10 a.m. to noon at the Plant Church, 1693 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Light breakfast provided. Easter egg hunt, children’s activities and service. Free for the whole community. Please register in advance online at theplantchurch.org

Ongoing Events:

Heaven Hill Farm’s annual Easter Egg-stravaganza Festival: Spanning three consecutive weekends, this festival features Hopper the Easter bunny, a children’s Easter egg scavenger hunt with special prizes, hayrides, carnival rides, pony rides, pedal cars and farm animals on March 29 and 30 and April 6, 7, 13 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heaven Hill Farm, 451 Route 94, Vernon. Easter Bonnet Contest at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6 will include prizes for adult and child participants for their millinery skills. No pets allowed. For information, call (973) 764-5144 or go online to heavenhillfarm.com

Easter Egg Hunts at Tranquillity Farms: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30 at 47 Decker Pond Road, Andover. Cost of $14,95 per child includes egg hunt, goodie bag with ice cream coupon, one cow train ride and visit with Easter Bunny. Two options for egg hunt: Traditional hunt in the apple orchard or scavenger hunt following clues to find eggs.

