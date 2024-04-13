Chamber music concert is Saturday

Christ Church in Newton will present a chamber music concert by Trio Giocoso, featuring violinist Nicholas Currie, cellist Adam Gonzalez and pianist Diana Greene, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

Works by Schubert, Haydn and Kreisler will be performed.

A reception will follow the performance in the parish hall adjacent to the church.

Formed in 2007, Trio Giocoso aims to share with audiences of all ages in concert and educational venues the playful musical conversation and delightful spirit that is the true nature of chamber music.

This will be the trio’s fourth performance for Concerts at Christ Church at 62 Main St., just off the square in downtown Newton.

The group has performed at a variety of venues throughout the Northeast. Appearances by the ensemble have included performances on the “Music for a New Space” series in Towson, Md.; the Springfield Presbyterian Church Music Series; “Sound on Sound II” and “Sound Connections” for the Baltimore Composers Forum; and the recital series at Scott Center for Performing Arts in Westminster, Md.

The Trio also presented the world premiere of Garth Baxter’s “From the Headwaters” in 2010.

Currie is associate concertmaster of the Annapolis Symphony, principal second violin of the Maryland Lyric Opera Orchestra, and an instructor at UMBC and McDaniel College.

Gonzalez performs with the Azimuth String Quartet and Trio Giocoso and is on the faculty of Frederick Community College.

In addition to her role as the organist and pianist at Christ Church, Greene is an early childhood music and movement specialist.

A free will offering will be taken at the concert.

For information, contact Joe Mello at jmello435@gmail.com or at 862-268-4720.