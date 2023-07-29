Changing the Face of Addiction Walk will be Saturday

The Center for Prevention & Counseling (CFPC) will hold its ninth annual Changing the Face of Addiction Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Presented by Thorlabs and Alina Lodge, the event aims to aid individuals and families affected by substance use by encouraging them to reach out for help and promoting a supportive community.

The walk is a low-impact one-mile loop beginning and ending at the Franklin Firemen’s Memorial Pavilion, at Parker Street and Buckwheat Road in Franklin.

The symbolic journey serves as a tribute to the lives lost to addiction, fosters compassion and support for individuals on their path to recovery, and helps to amplify the message that recovery is possible and that people with substance use disorders are more than their labels.

The morning will kick off with the National Anthem performed by the No Strings a cappella group. iHeart Media’s 103.7 NNJ morning show host, Jim Borasio, will be the emcee.

”For years, I hid my struggle with alcohol, weighed down by the fear of judgment and the shame of being labeled as an addict,” Borasio said. “Participating in the Changing the Face of Addiction last year helped me, in part, to break free from my personal silence and shame of alcoholism.

“Today, with more than seven years of sobriety and through my voice on the radio, I have gained the ability to proudly share my journey, being honest and out loud in recovery.”

The event will include the Moo for You Ice Cream Truck, giant lawn games, a Sussex County YMCA children’s obstacle course, free chair massages provided by Bonnie’s Healing Hands, face painting, temporary tattoos and a special appearance by CFPC’s mascot, Rex-4-Recovery T-Rex.

Light refreshments and music by a local DJ will be provided.

Registration fees are $25 for individuals or $50 for a family of four, including a walk event T-shirt while supplies last. Donations and registrations may be made online at www.RecoveryWalk.org

For nearly 50 years, the CFPC, based in Newton, has been dedicated to preventing and reducing substance use disorders and addiction in Sussex County.

Funds raised from the walk will directly support programs that empower youth to prioritize personal health and community wellness, provide counseling services for adolescents and adults, and offer recovery support services for individuals and families affected by substance use.

The nonprofit agency aims to raise $100,000 this year.