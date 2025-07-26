Changing the Face of Addiction Walk will be Saturday

The 11th annual Changing the Face of Addiction Walk will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 2 at the Franklin Firemen’s Memorial Pavilion, 46 High St.

The event is organized by the Center for Prevention & Counseling in Newton. It brings people together to honor those lost to addiction, support individuals in recovery and combat the stigma of substance use disorders through a symbolic one-mile walk.

Nearly 700 people took part last year.

In addition to the walk, activities will include face painting, hair tinsel, temporary tattoos, bracelet-making, a Sussex County YMCA obstacle course, giant lawn games and the Moo for You ice cream truck. Light refreshments and music will be provided throughout the morning.

The event will be emceed by James Borasio, host of the morning show on Tri-State’s Rock Station 103.7 FM. He is in long-term recovery.

The Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department will provide a stunning backdrop of a giant American flag and local country music sister duo, Geuther Girls , will perform the national anthem during the opening ceremony.

“This walk isn’t just about one person’s story. It’s all of ours,” said Michele Wolf, the center’s executive director. “Even if you haven’t been personally affected by addiction, chances are someone in your circle has. It shows up in families, workplaces, friend groups and schools.”

The goal is to raise $100,000 for addiction counseling, the Sussex County Recovery Community Center, and school and community programs that empower children to make healthy choices about underage use of alcohol, tobacco/vaping, marijuana and other drugs, among other programs.

Participants may register as individuals or teams online at classy.org/event/11th-annual-changing-the-face-of-addiction-walk/e687097

The cost is $25 for individuals and $50 for families (up to two adults and three children ages 5-17).