Day of Service honors two men

Longtime friends Richard “Dick” Kowal and Michael “Mickey” Hunt will be honored with a Day of Service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at various locations in Sussex County and Port Jervis, N.Y.

They died in a boating accident in 2021.

Both men served their community, mentoring students and offering advice to young and old.

Hunt was a self-employed mason contractor who became a general contractor and partnered with Kowal on numerous projects for decades.

Kowal served as construction supervisor in the building of Project Self-Sufficiency’s four-building Newton campus, eventually taking on the role of facilities manager. He oversaw the nonprofit irganization’s building and grounds while mentoring hundreds of teens and young adults through the New Jersey Youth Corps program for high school dropouts.

“We are honored to continue the tradition of an annual Day of Service in honor of Dick Kowal and Mickey Hunt, whose legendary work ethic helped so many people,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

“Volunteering, mentoring and helping those in need was second nature to both men. While we grieve their loss, we celebrate their impact on our community, and we are privileged to exemplify their selflessness with this annual event.”

Service opportunities will be available at the Blue Mountain Day Camp, Project Self-Sufficiency, the Ridge & Valley Conservancy and the Salvation Army Thrift Shop in Port Jervis.

The $25 registration fee will fund a scholarship for New Jersey Youth Corps graduates who exemplify the life of service displayed by Kowal and Hunt.

Register online at projectselfsufficiency.org