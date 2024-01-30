‘Deathtrap’ auditions are tonight, Wednesday

North Star Theater Company (NSTC) will hold auditions for its production of “Deathtrap” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 and Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The auditions will be in NSTC’s studio in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church, 21 Kennedy Ave., Ogdensburg.

All roles are open.

The play by Ira Levin will be presented April 12-21.

For information, go online to northstartheater.org

