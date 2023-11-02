Dramatic comedy opens tonight at SCCC

The fantasy-filled, dramatic comedy “She Kills Monsters” is the fall production at Sussex County Community College’s (SCCC) Performing Arts Center.

“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio after the death of her teenage sister, Tilly.

When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge.

In her play laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and ‘90s pop culture, playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

The production is presented by the SCCC Visual and Performing Arts Department, with a special collaboration from the Technical Studies Program.

It is directed by Professor Allison Ognibene and stage managed by SCCC theater alumni Chris Flatt.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 3 and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students, senior citizens, SCCC employees and U.S. military. They may be purchased at the door or online at https://sussex.simpletix.com.

The Performing Arts Center is at One College Hill Road, Newton.

30 students involved

The production involves more than 30 students led by professors spanning eight unique disciplines.

The cross-collaborative design efforts not only enhance the story but provide opportunities for SCCC students to use practical applications learned in the classroom.

The performers took workshops in fight choreography and theatrical makeup with Cause and FX, co-founded by Professor Stephen Davis and Erik Gaden.

Construction and theater tech students helped build the set with Bryan Wieczezak, head carpenter of a popular Emmy Award-winning TV show, while the actors learned more about the industry from him.

“We are thrilled with the opportunities afforded to our students who are involved with this special fall production,” said Nancy Gallo, associate vice president of academic affairs at SCCC. “The cross collaboration between different departments has provided connections for students who may not have considered working on the show. The students are understanding that their field of study can expand to other disciplines, opening doors to new experiences!”

The SCCC classes involved in the production include: Animation-Character Modeling-3D with Professor Anthony Ur, Building Construction with Professor Frank Semplenski, Cosmetology with Professor Susan Discorfano-Catania, Art-3D Design with Professor Michael Hughes, Illustration-Story Board with Professor James Jeffreys, Performance and Production with Professor Allison Ognibene, Radio & TV Performance with Professor Anthony DeNicola, and Sound Production with Professor Tim O’Connor.

Exhibit in atrium

An exhibit titled “From Mage to Monster: A Design Journey of ‘She Kills Monsters,’ “ highlights the students’ and professors’ production designs. It will be showcased in the atrium of the PAC during the run of the show.

The SCCC student cast and production crew of “She Kills Monsters” include:

• Newton resident Lisa Geerhart as Vera.

• Sparta residents Tessa Gori as Agnes Evans, Max Cagno as Steve, Chris Figiel as Kobald, Kaelyn Steel as Evil Gabby, and Emma Muth, Costume Assistant.

• Stanhope resident Cesar Arana as Chuck Biggs.

• Stillwater residents Dana Nigro as narrator and assistant stage manager and Leo Watson as Bugbear, dramaturg and projection designer.

• Sussex resident Alexis Garrity as Farrah the Fairy.

• Vernon residents Isabella Cruz as Lillith, Michelle Dester as Kaliope, Samantha Wolujczyk as Farrah the Fairy, Catarina Cruz as soundboard operator, and Sofia Mudryk and Lidiia Baluk as monsters, choreographers and fight captains.

• Wantage resident Daniel Large as Orcus.

• Hopatcong residents Colin O’Sullivan as Miles, Emily Rennie as Evil Tina, Achillis Asilis as narrator, and Jess Dooley as Bugbear and scenic painter.

• Mount Olive resident Aurelia Shanga as Tilly Evans.

• Milford, Pa., resident Anthony Guerra as assistant technical director.

”She Kills Monsters” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French.