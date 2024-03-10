Family Concert to feature young musicians Saturday

Local string students will take part in the New Sussex Symphony’s Family Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Sparta High School, 70 W. Mountain Road.

The young musicians will join the full orchestra for the conclusion of the “Ode to Joy” from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

Cheering them on and explaining the composer’s motivation for the piece will be Beethoven, played by Newton lawyer Mark Hontz.

Rounding out the program will be cellist Mila Wyrick, who won the Karen Pinoci Young Artist Competition this year. She will present a movement from Antonin Dvorak’s “Concerto for Cello.”

Participating students represent the Sparta Township School District, Crescendo Suzuki Violin Studio and Faith Center for the Arts.

The concert is under the baton of Jordan Brown, the orchestra’s conductor and music director.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students or senior citizens. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets may be purchased in advance by contacting the orchestra’s business manager at 973-579-6465 or nssnj@ptd.net or through Venmo: @NewSussexSym (leave name in Memo field.)

They also will be available at the door.

The snow date is Sunday, March 17.

The concert is underwritten in part by a grant from the German Christmas Market.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council and supported by the Sussex County Board of Commissioners.

CORRECTION: The age of children admitted free was incorrect in an earlier version of this article.