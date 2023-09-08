x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

First day of school smiles

Vernon. Local students are all smiles on their first day of the 2023-2024 school year. Thank you to the parents who sent in their photo submissions.

| 08 Sep 2023 | 11:58
    Patrick and Audrey off to kindergarten and first grade.
    Patrick and Audrey off to kindergarten and first grade.
    Joshua &amp; Sarah C.
    Joshua & Sarah C.
    Rylee’s first day of second grade.
    Rylee’s first day of second grade.
    Sofia, Charlotte and Abigail take on seventh, first and fifth grade.
    Sofia, Charlotte and Abigail take on seventh, first and fifth grade.
    Madison and McKenna.
    Madison and McKenna.
    Kaden S. waves goodbye to summer, and hello to first grade.
    Kaden S. waves goodbye to summer, and hello to first grade.
    Jackson, Lincoln, Callie take on kindergarten, day care and sixth grade.
    Jackson, Lincoln, Callie take on kindergarten, day care and sixth grade.