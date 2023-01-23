Fly-tying classes offered in Sparta

The North Jersey Chapter of Trout Unlimited is holding its Beginners and Intermediate Fly Tying Classes in Sparta.

The classes will start Tuesday, Feb. 7 and will run from 7 to 9 p.m. on seven consecutive Tuesdays until March 21.

The cost is $75 per person.

Students in the beginners class will receive a fly-tying tool kit as part of their registration fee.

The classes are free to veterans who qualify for Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing and who have a zero disability rating from the Veteran’s Administration.

The classes will be held at the Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars post, 66 Main St., in the small room.

Call Glen Zeeck at 908-752-7065 to sign up or for information.

North Jersey Trout Unlimited has more than 500 members who volunteer for conservation and education projects in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties. Trout Unlimited nationally has more than 150,000 members.