Franklin Pond Labor Day Weekend Carnival

| 03 Sep 2024 | 08:49
    FC1 The Franklin Pond Labor Day Weekend Carnival ran Wednesday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Sept. 1. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    FC2 Carnival visitors look up at a ride.
    FC3 Children are strapped in for a ride.
    FC4 Charlotte and Christian Nyhuis of Wayne.
    FC5 Maggie Sarkisian of Hamburg and Mary-Lin Lanham of Franklin.
    FC6 Angela Lanham of Franklin with Maggie and Caroline Sarkisian of Hamburg.
    Sarah and Victoria Caserta of Hamburg.
    Jody Dawkins, left, of Morristown and Caity Parenteau of Newton.
