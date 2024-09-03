Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
Home
Franklin Pond Labor Day Weekend Carnival
Franklin
/
| 03 Sep 2024 | 08:49
FC1 The Franklin Pond Labor Day Weekend Carnival ran Wednesday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Sept. 1. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
FC2 Carnival visitors look up at a ride.
FC3 Children are strapped in for a ride.
FC4 Charlotte and Christian Nyhuis of Wayne.
FC5 Maggie Sarkisian of Hamburg and Mary-Lin Lanham of Franklin.
FC6 Angela Lanham of Franklin with Maggie and Caroline Sarkisian of Hamburg.
Sarah and Victoria Caserta of Hamburg.
Jody Dawkins, left, of Morristown and Caity Parenteau of Newton.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Franklin
2
Franklin Pond Labor Day Weekend Carnival
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED