Free Family Fun Nights are Thursdays

Parents who are looking for affordable ways to entertain their children are invited to free Family Fun Nights hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 2, 16 and 30 at 127 Mill St., Newton.

A special Mother’s Day event will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

Families are invited to enjoy games, activities and crafts with a focus on nursery rhymes, nature and music. Dinner will be provided for all participants.

Advance registration is encouraged by calling 973-940-3500.

Family Fun Nights are a program of the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency.

“These weekly Family Fun Nights offer parents and children a place to relax and have a good time together in a safe and supportive environment,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director at Project Self-Sufficiency. “Children and parents or caregivers are invited to express themselves creatively through fun crafts and activities.”