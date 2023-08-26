Hamburg church hosts Touch-a-Truck today

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3320 Route 94, Hamburg, is hosting a Touch-A-Truck Family Fun Fest from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

The free event will feature six trucks along with craft tables, games for children, a bake sale and food trucks.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church welcomes cash donations as well as food donations for Grace’s Pantry in Franklin.

The church also is holding a shoe drive fundraiser until Sept. 9.

At the end of the campaign, gently worn, used and new shoes will be provided for small businesses to sell.

For information, call the church office at 973-827-5080 or send email to poplc.hamburg@gmail.com