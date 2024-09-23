Jewish High Holidays approach

Jews will celebrate the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur in the next few weeks.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins at sunset Wednesday, Oct. 2 and may be observed for one or two days.

Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, begins at sunset Friday, Oct. 11 and ends 24 hours later.

Services will be held at B’nai Shalom of Sussex County, the oldest Jewish congregation in the county, and at Chabad of Sussex County.

B’nai Shalom, with a history dating back more than 100 years, has has locations in Franklin and Newton. It is a traditional yet progressive congregation committed to engaging its members, creating a warm and welcoming family atmosphere, and enriching its community.

Its practices are aligned with aspects of both the Conservative and Reform movements of Judaism.

Chabad services

Chabad, which is based in Sparta, has Rosh Hashanah services scheduled the evening of Oct. 2 and the mornings of Oct. 3 and Oct. 4.

A holiday dinner, by reservation only, will follow the Oct. 2 service. Reservations are due Thursday, Sept. 26.

There will be a Yom Kippur Eve service Oct. 11 and services throughout the day Oct. 12 followed by a Break-Fast meal.

No affiliation is required, and there is no charge for seats although donations are welcome.

For information and reservations, call 973-726-3333, send email to rabbi@JewishSussex.com or go online to jewishsussex.com

Rabbi in residence

Rabbi Marc Rudolph will join B’nai Shalom’s Cantor Rebecca Zwiebel for a full schedule of High Holiday services.

All prospective members will receive a one-year complimentary membership.

The congregation offers services for all significant holidays and bi-weekly Friday evening and Saturday morning Sabbath services.

Its religious school meets weekly and provides religious instruction for children from pre-K through their Bar/Bat Mitzvah.

B’nai Shalom participates in food drives, gift card collections for needy families and coat/clothing drives during the year.

For information, send email to bnai.shalom.sussex.nj@gmail.com