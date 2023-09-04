Magician to perform Sunday

A rising star in the field of magic, Bernardo Sedlacek, will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave North.

The Brazilian has performed in Mexico, Italy, Uruguay, Spain, Australia and Argentina and is fluent in Spanish, English and his native Portuguese.

During a 90-minute show, he sits at a table, using just a deck of playing cards to perform interactive magic close to the audience.

His performance is suitable and recommended for those age 14 and older.

Danny Archer, proprietor of Smoke and Mirrors Magic Theater in Philadelphia, said, “(Sedlacek’s) first appearance at our place was a sold-out standing ovation show. We are excited to welcome him back-what he can do with a deck of cards is beyond your belief! Your audience is lucky to have a chance to see this young superstar.”

Seating is limited; tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and students age 14 and older.

Refreshments will be available; guests are welcome to bring their own beverages.

Tickets and more information may be found online at spartastage.com

This event is made possible by Sparta Stage, a nonprofit formed to educate and promote performance arts in general with an emphasis and prominence placed on supporting the art of magic and prestidigitation.