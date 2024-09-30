Marching Band Festival set for Saturday

Sixteen high school bands will compete in the Lenape Valley Marching Band Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at Lenape Valley Regional High School’s Smolyn Field, 28 Sparta Road, Stanhope.

There also will be food trucks, raffles and a 50/50.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students, senior citizens and military personnel.

Parking is not available on school grounds. Park in labeled lots or side streets. A shuttle will be available.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, Vernon Township High School, 1832 County Road 565,will host 21 bands in a competition starting at 1:30 p.m.

Among the participating bands are those from Lenape Valley, Sparta, High Point, Wallkill Valley, Kittatinny and Newton high schools.