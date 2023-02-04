Martins to speak at Sussex County Art Society meeting Thursday

Rickey Martins, an automotive and transportation artist extraordinaire, will be the speaker at Sussex County Art Society meeting Thursday, Feb 9.

His demonstration will be at noon at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

The public and prospective members are welcome to attend.

The Sussex County Art Society regularly meets on the second Thursday of the month from noon to 3 p.m. Each meeting starts with a short business meeting followed by an art demonstration.

On Feb. 9, Martins will demonstrate his love of vintage cars, stylized backgrounds, unique designs and perspective.

He works in multimedia, combining airbrush, markers, pastel, gouache and, even Photoshop.

For information, go online to www.rickeymartinsTHEORIGINAL.com

The Sussex County Art Society has served artists in Sussex County since 1964. In addition to inviting guest artists to demonstrate in various media at the monthly meetings, members hold informal critiquing sessions to improve members’ painting.

Members also exhibit their artwork in the municipal buildings of Lafayette, Frankford and Hampton townships.

Funding for their demonstrations has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.