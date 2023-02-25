Mid-Winter Farmers Market is Sunday in Andover

Sustainable Andover’s 10th annual Mid-Winter Farmers Market will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.

The market will be at the Barn at Hillside Park, 146 Lake Iliff Road, Andover.

It will feature local farmers/vendors and live entertainment featuring Brian St. John.

Among the vendors expected to attend:

• Waggmore Pet Boutique: Locally produced homemade organic dog treats, jerkies and bakery cookies.

• Virginia Kolstad & Friends: Local photographer with frameable and matted nature and other photography, notecards, photo cards and magnets.

• The Stables at Waterwheel Farm: Local farm with frozen beef cuts, hamburger, steaks and roasts.

• Skylands Wood Worx: Local wood carver with hand-carved spoons, walking sticks, fan birds and wood spirit wall carvings.

• River North Foods: Locally baked gluten-free bakery products.

• Plentifull Kitchen: Locally made cheesecake jars and cheesecake-based products.

• Picklelicious: New Jersey-based vendor with a wide array of pickles, olives, relish and condiments.

• Liza Smith-Simpson: Local artist with hand-painted original artwork and prints and hand-painted jewelry and notecards.

• Jersey Girl Cheese: Sussex County-based farm fresh and aged cheeses, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, burratta and sourdough bread.

• Jersey Barnfire Hot Sauce: Two friends working with local farmers to make hot sauces and spices.

• Hyssop Beauty Apothecary: All-natural, sustainably made and packaged skin-care products, including facial care, body care, bath goods and CBD products.

• The Greek Kitchen: Local, family-owned Greek food. Chicken and pork kabobs on pita bread, spinach pie, baklava, humus, tzatziki, spicy feta dip and salads.