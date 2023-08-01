National Night Out events tonight

National Night Out celebrations are planned Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Franklin and Newton.

One event is from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Franklin Borough Park, 6 Corkhill Road, near the pond.

Another is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Memory Park in Newton.

There, Snake Oil Willie will provide live music. There will be games and activities, including cornhole, an inflatable obstacle course, a CPR station and face painting.

Atlantic Health System will have a helicopter on display and there will be bike- and car-seat safety demonstrations

Free hot dogs, ice cream and water will be available.

National Night Out is an annual national event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It was started in 1984.