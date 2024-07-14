One lane may reopen today on Route 15 South

One lane may reopen on Route 15 South in Jefferson on Sunday, July 14, Mayor Eric Wilsusen said in a Facebook post Friday, July 12.

The Route 15 southbound bridge over the Rockaway River was closed June 4 after monitoring equipment showed movement in the structure. The state Department of Transportation promised to build a temporary bridge to restore two lanes of traffic in six weeks.

According to a website set up to monitor progress on the project, construction of a 150-foot-long temporary bridge was complete as of Sunday morning. It was positioned directly above the remaining portion of the Route 15 southbound bridge.

Wilsusen and his staff met online Thursday, July 11 with DOT Commissioner Francis O’Connor and his staff.

After the meeting, the mayor reported that “final touches are being completed in and around the temporary bridge, concrete barriers are being put in place, and final stripping is scheduled for Saturday, weather permitting.”

“We are expecting storms on both Friday and Saturday. In addition, all of the striping, signage and such that was put in place to allow two-way traffic from Taylor Road to Berkshire Valley must be removed and restriped.”

If that work is not delayed by the weather, one lane will be opened over the temporary bridge Sunday only to allow access for the businesses and residents south of Taylor Road, including Cedar Terrace, Wilsusen said.

“State Police will continue to be on site at Taylor Road and 15SB to allow access only for these residents and businesses.”

The plan is to have two lanes open on Route 15 South over the temporary bridge on Monday, July 15 “which will likely happen later in the day,” he said.

No restrictions over the temporary bridge are expected.

The project to replace the 124-year-old Route 15 southbound bridge is proceeding. It will have two 12-foot-wide travel lanes, 10-foot-wide inside and outside shoulders, and sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2025.