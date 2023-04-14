Online workshop Wednesday on child sexual assault prevention

Teens and adults are invited to learn about the prevention of child sexual assault at a free online training session at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

The workshop is offered by the Enough Abuse Campaign, a cooperative effort of Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey, Project Self-Sufficiency and the Sussex Warren Partnership to Prevent Child Sexual Abuse.

The community-wide education initiative aims to mobilize adults and communities to prevent child sexual assault by increasing awareness of safe practices for potential victims.

Educators are particularly interested in training middle and high school youth, their parents, teachers, administrators, coaches and other youth-serving professionals on how to recognize and prevent child sexual abuse.

Participation is free; call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for log-in details.