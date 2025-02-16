‘Open That Bottle Night’ fundraiser Saturday

The Hudson Farm Club will host a local celebration of the internationally acclaimed “Open That Bottle Night” in support of Project Self-Sufficiency at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

The event was conceived more than 20 years ago by the former authors of the Wall Street Journal’s “Tastings” column, John Brecher and Dorothy Gaiter.

This year, the event will include fine wines, food and an auction hosted by Ted Tafaro. Musical entertainment will be provided by the jazz quartet Meant to Be.

Participants are invited to bring their own bottle of wine so they can share their story about its origin with the other guests.

The event will be hosted by Peter and Cynnie Kellogg, Lou and Kathy Esposito, and Blake and Cathy Ellman.

“Open That Bottle Night is not just a celebration of our fine wine; it’s a toast to the spirit of resilience and community in Sussex County,” said Kathy Esposito, a Project Self-Sufficiency Board member and event organizer.

“At Project Self-Sufficiency, we believe in opening doors and extending our hand. This event is a reminder that sometimes the best way to savor life is by uncorking the moments that bring us together. Cheers to shared stories, shared bottles, and the shared journey toward self-sufficiency!”

Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency, said, “Open That Bottle Night is a significant component of our annual campaign, and one whose message reminds us that we need not wait for a special occasion to celebrate with family and friends.

“We are grateful to Peter Kellogg and the members of the Hudson Farm Club for their extraordinary hospitality.”

Sponsorship packages are available at a variety of levels, ranging from $500 for individual tickets to the “Oenophile” level at $10,000.

To purchase tickets, go online to projectselfsufficiency.org/open-that-bottle-night or call 973-940-3500.