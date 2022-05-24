Parades, ceremonies and more Memorial Day events

New Jersey

Saturday, May 28

Hopatcong Memorial Day Parade: Hopatcong, N.J.

The Hopatcong Recreation Department’s Memorial Day parade starts 10:00 a.m. at the DPW Parking Lot and will end at Veteran’s Field.

Flowers for Veterans: Sparta, N.J.

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice and Lisa’s Stone Brook Florist will work together to honor the fallen military, late veterans and their spouses interred at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta, N.J. from 11 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will place a flower in front of each headstone while quietly reading the inscription and then thanking the person for their service.

Cumberland River Memorial Day Ceremony: Rockaway. N.J.

The annual ceremony starts at 1 p.m., recognizing the Jerseymen who lost their lives crossing the Cumberland River as they returned to their homes during the Civil War.

Sunday, May 29

Highland Lakes Memorial Day Events: Highland Lakes, N.J.

The Highland Lakes Clubhouse Committee’s first breakfast of the summer is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Adults are $9, children ages 3-10 are $6, and children under 3 years are free. Breakfast will be followed by patriotic crafts and fun for kids at 11 a.m. The Memorial Day Observance Ceremony hosted by the Senior Club will also start at 11 a.m.

Monday, May 30

Franklin Memorial Day Parade: Franklin, N.J.

The Sgt. Francis M. Glynn American Legion Post 132’s Memorial Day parade steps off from the Post at 10:30 a.m., proceeding on Rutherford Ave. and Main Street to the war memorial where a service will be held. Legion members will also conduct memorial services at St. Thomas Cemetery in Ogdensburg at 7:30 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin 8:30 a.m., and at the North Church Cemetery on Route 94 at 9:15 a.m.

Sparta Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Sparta, N.J.

The 47th Annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, hosted by Sparta VFW Post 7248 and Sparta Township, kicks off at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at East Shore Trail and will continue to the Sparta Library. A ceremony will follow at the end of the parade. Complimentary lunch and drinks will be served at the Sparta VFW afterwards.

Memorial Remembrance Day Ceremony: Budd Lake, N.J.

A remembrance ceremony will be held at the All Veterans Memorial Ceremonial Grounds at Turkey Brook Park from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Honoring Our Heroes at the Memorial Day Parade: Newton, N.J.

The Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce’s Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. The parade, which begins at Lower Spring Street and proceeds down Spring Street and Moran Street to Memory Park, honors service men and women while paying tribute to the community’s fallen heroes.

Memorial Day Parade: Wayne, N.J.

The Wayne Township Memorial Day Parade is at 10 a.m., starting at Ramapo Shopping Plaza at corner of Valley Road and Hamburg Turnpike, and ending at Wayne Valley Municipal Building. Attendees are encouraged to line Valley Road to celebrate.

West Milford Memorial Day Parade: West Milford, N.J.

The parade will begin at Veterans Memorial Park. Music will start at 10 a.m., and the parade and ceremony will follow.

New York

Thursday, May 26

Annual Memorial Weekend Carnival: Washingtonville, N.Y.

Washingtonville Knights of Columbus’ Annual Memorial Weekend Carnival at Vern Allen Park kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 and ends on Monday, May 30. Unlimited ride wristbands, food and games will be available for purchase.

Sunday, May 29

Town of Woodbury Memorial Day Parade: Woodbury, N.Y.

The Town of Woodbury Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. and will proceed north on Route 32, pausing at the Summit Ave. Monument in Central Valley at 1:10 p.m., and the Victory Park Monument at 2 p.m.. in Highland Mills to conduct brief Wreath Laying Ceremonies. The parade then continues north to the Cemetery of The Highlands at 2:15 p.m., where it will end with a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veteran’s Monument and Firemen’s Monument.

Monday, May 30

Village of Monroe Memorial Day Parade: Monroe, N.Y.

Formation of the parade will be at Smith’s Clove Park beginning at 12:15pm with step off at 1:30pm. The parade will proceed onto Spring St., turning left onto Mapes Place through the underpass to the Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Corps Memorial. The Color Guard will present arms, and wreaths will be placed. The parade will then make a right turn at Carpenter Place through downtown Lakes Street, then left onto Route 17M, proceeding to Veterans Memorial Park and the Monroe Cemetery for formal dedication and disbanding.

#TheHonorProject at West Point Cemetery: West Point, N.Y.

The Travis Manion Foundation is recruiting volunteers to lay handcrafted American Flags of Valor coins at West Point Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 30 at 9 a.m. To volunteer, visit donate.travismanion.org/event/2022-thp-west-point-cemetary/e401228

Village of Warwick Memorial Day Parade: Warwick, N.Y.

The parade will start at 11:00 a.m. on Memorial Day at Village Hall on Main Street. It will proceed down Main Street to Oakland Avenue, then to Warwick Ceremony where there will be ceremonies to honor deceased military personnel. After the ceremonies, the parade will reform and proceed to St. Stephen’s Cemetery, where more ceremonies will be held. Then, the parade will continue down Forester Avenue to the Firemen’s Monument for ceremonies held by the Warwick Fire Department. The parade will end in Veterans Memorial Park where there will be refreshments.

Town of Tuxedo Memorial Day Parade: Tuxedo Park, N.Y.

The community parade will step off at 11:30 a.m., beginning at George F. Baker High School, then proceeding north on Rt. 17, stopping at the war memorial outside of the Tuxedo Park gate to lay wreathes. It will then continue to St. Mary’s church for closing ceremonies.

The Tuxedo Park Library 17th Annual Memorial Day Community Picnic: Tuxedo Park, N.Y.

The Tuxedo Park Library observes Memorial Day with their 17th Annual Community Picnic. At the event, a journal will be distributed that commemorates those community members who gave the supreme sacrifice while in service to our country. Picnic, entertainment and activities will be held from 12-2:30 p.m. They include DJ George Carney, a photo booth from Vision Reality 360, balloons by Matt Stevens, children’s crafts with Ms. Kara, food and games for all ages. Jester Jim will entertain all at 12:30 p.m., and raffle drawings for a wide variety of locally donated prizes will begin at 2:00 p.m. For more information on attending this event or purchasing raffle tickets, contact the Tuxedo Park Library at 845-351-2207. The library is located at 227 Route 17, Tuxedo Park, N.Y.

Goshen Memorial Day Parade and Services: Goshen, N.Y.

The Village of Goshen, along with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1708 and American Legion Post 377, is hosting the Goshen Memorial Day Parade and Services. The Memorial Honor Guard services start at 7 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery, proceeding to various cemeteries along the way. Parade line up begins 10 a.m. on Erie Street. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. Additional services will be held post parade at the Everett Memorial in Church Park.

Pennsylvania

Monday, May 30

Milford Memorial Day Parade: Milford, Pa.

Milford’s Annual Memorial Day Parade hosted by American Legion Post #139 steps off from Ann Street Park at 10:30 a.m., and continues to the veterans monument on Broad Street, arriving by 10:55 a.m.

Central Park Memorial Day Parade: Honesdale, Pa.

The annual Honesdale Memorial Day Parade commences at 10 a.m. at 5th St. and Main St., and will head north, turning onto 9th St. and ending at Central Park. Central Park Ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m., and ceremonies in Veterans Park start at 12 p.m.