Petition to recall Hayden due Friday

A committee aiming to recall Sussex County Commissioner William Hayden is required to submit a petition signed by more than 27,000 registered voters in the county to the county clerk’s office by Friday, Aug. 16.

“The process started May 23,” Sussex County Clerk Jeffrey Parrott said Tuesday, Aug. 13. “In this instance, the number of signatures needed for a recall is 27,258.

“I have no idea how many signatures the recall committee has, but if they come into my office by the deadline, those signatures will be reviewed and then Mr. Hayden would have 10 days to review and question any signature on the petition.”

If the petition process is successfully completed, a recall of Hayden would be part of the Nov. 5 ballot.

According to Parrott, the recall committee consists of county Republicans Joseph Labarbera, Barbara Holstein, Eugene Wronko, James Baldini and William Moratta.

Earlier this year, Hayden was accused of stolen valor, or fraudulently claiming to have served in the military. He has denied the accusation.

Hayden was elected to the Board of County Commissioners as a Republican in 2022. His three-year term expires Dec. 31, 2025.