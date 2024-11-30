Home
Photos: Holiday Parade
maria kovic
Newton
| 30 Nov 2024 | 09:51
The Awesome Alpaca Adventurers walk in the Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 30 in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
The Awesome Alpaca Adventurers.
Members of the Hearts and Hooves 4-H Goat Club march in the parade.
Kaylee Ryan, Noah Vargas and Sebastian Nazaire watch the parade.
The Kittatinny Regional High School marching band.
Children pick up candy thrown by people in the parade.
Isla and Stephanie Kilpatrick of Newton.
