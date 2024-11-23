Pope John to play DePaul in Group final

The Pope John XXIII Regional High School football team defeated St. John Vianney, 48-14, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Non-Public, Group B tournament semifinal at home Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Lions will play top seed DePaul in the finals there Friday, Nov. 29.

DePaul (10-1) defeated Holy Spirit, 41-7, in the other semifinal Saturday.

Pope John lost to DePaul, 47-15, in its season-opener Aug. 30.

On Saturday, the sixth-seeded Lions (5-7) held 10th-seed St. John Vianney (9-4) to two touchdowns, which were scored by Zach LaBarca and Abdul Turay.

Tylik Hill made three touchdowns for Pope John, and Luke Irwin, Luke Gialanella, Tyler House and Wesley Johnston each made one.

Joseph Rozynski made two extra points on a pass from Irwin.

No other statistics were available.