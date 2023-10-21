Puzzle tournament today in Franklin

Unplugged A Board Game Cafe, 190 Munsonhurst Road, Franklin, will host a jigsaw puzzle tournament from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

It is free for spectators.

Six teams of three to four people each will go head-to-head in a race against the clock to complete the same 500-piece puzzle.

Kat Dilks-Webb, a nationally ranked competition speed puzzler, also will solve the puzzle. If any of the local teams beat her time, they will receive extra prizes.

For information, call Lannette LaForge, owner of Unplugged A Board Game Cafe, at 862-364-4213.