Route 80 East closed; repairs under way

Road crews were repairing a short stretch of Route 80 on Friday, Dec. 27 after a sinkhole forced the eastbound lanes to shut down.

It is unknown when they will reopen.

The highway’s guardrail hung suspended in the air across the gaping 40-foot-wide hole, which opened up when an abandoned mine collapsed under the highway’s right shoulder Thursday morning, Dec. 26, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT).

The sinkhole has forced motorists to take a short detour near Wharton in Morris County.

Crews have stabilized the area and started excavating. They will work around the clock to the repair the roadway, according to the DOT.

When the eastbound lanes will reopen depends on how extensive the repairs will be and the weather, the DOT said.

Drivers should continue to expect delays and use alternate routes.

Those on Route 80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure. Then continue on Route 46 eastbound, staying in the left two lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound. Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover back to Route 80 or continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for Route 80 eastbound.

Those who stay on Route 80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta, then stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta. Stay in the left lane on North Main Street to Route 15 southbound/To I-80/Dover, then merge onto Route 15 southbound and stay left to take the exit to Route 80 eastbound.