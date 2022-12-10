Toy train collecting donations today in Sparta, Vernon

A special train that collects donations for the Toys for Tots program will stop in Sparta and Vernon on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10.

Santa will be on the train and will pose for photos with children at each stop.

The train is scheduled to stop at 4 p.m. at the Sparta train station, 30 Station Road, and at 4:50 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 50 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon.

Started in 2009, Operation Toy Train has collected more than 25,000 donated toys a year for the Toys for Tots Foundation, which gives them to underprivileged children in northern New Jersey and southern New York.

Toys for Tots has been organized by U.S. Marine Corps Reserve since 1947.