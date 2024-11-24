UPDATED: Pope John to play DePaul in state final

The Pope John XXIII Regional High School football team defeated St. John Vianney, 48-14, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Non-Public, Group B tournament semifinal at home Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Lions will play top seed DePaul in the finals at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

DePaul (10-1) defeated Holy Spirit, 41-7, in the other semifinal Saturday.

Pope John lost to DePaul, 47-15, in its season-opener Aug. 30.

On Saturday, the sixth-seeded Lions (5-7) held 10th-seed St. John Vianney (9-4) to two touchdowns, which were scored by quarterback Zach LaBarca and running back Abdul Turay. Brendan Allen kicked two extra points.

Running back Tylik Hill rushed for three touchdowns for Pope John and a total of 234 yards during the game.

Running back Luke Gialanella rushed for another touchdown. Tyler Houser scored on an interception return, and Wesley Johnston and Joseph Rozynski each made touchdowns on passes from quarterback Luke Irwin.

Rozynski made two extra points on a pass from Irwin, and Omar Daniel kicked four extra points.

Irwin completed nine of 13 passes for a total of 151 yards.