Oak Ridge Road was reopened about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 8, about five hours after an overturned tractor-trailer was reported at the intersection with Route 23 North in the Oak Ridge section of West Milford.

A septic truck was on top of a car, according to the report.

All occupants were able to get out of the vehicles.

After the accident, Oak Ridge Road was closed at Route 23 until further notice, according to an alert from the West Milford Office of Emergency Management.