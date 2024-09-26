UPDATED: Students may enter patriotic essay contest

Middle school students are encouraged to enter a patriotic essay contest held to commemorate the annual Salute to Military Veterans parade.

The parade, sponsored by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners; county Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services; and the Sussex County Veterans Committee, will be Nov. 3 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

Sussex County students in grades 6-8 may write an essay to show their support and appreciation to county veterans. Entries from students who are home schooled also will be accepted.

The essay topic is “Why Are We Saluting Sussex County Military Veterans?” It must be 200 words or less.

Each school should select one essay by a girl and one by a boy

Copies of the selected essays must be forwarded to the Sussex County Division of Senior Services, One Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860 by Oct. 9.

Each essay entry should include the school name; grade; student’s name, address and phone number; and school point of contact’s name and phone number.

All entries will be reviewed and judged by members of the Veterans Committee, who are representatives from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

Student and school information will not be provided to the judges to ensure fairness.

One girl and one boy will be selected as the winners and will be asked to read their essay at the Nov. 3 event.

Each winner will receive $200.

Permission to publish the winning essay is required.

Contest winners, their parents and the school will be contacted by the contest chairman when a decision is rendered.

For information, contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1226 or seniorservices@sussex.nj.us