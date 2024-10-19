West African dancers, drummers to perform today

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sussex County will host a West African dance performance by Yah’ya Kamate at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the fellowship, 1 W. Nelson St., Newton.

He will be accompanied by dancers and drummers.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for children. The doors open at 2:30 p.m

.Kamate, a native of the West African country Cote D’Ivorie, the Ivory Coast, is a former member of the National Ballet of the Ivory Coast.

He came to the United States in 1994 to perform and teach West African dance, drumming and music.

He has lived in New Jersey since 1999.

Kamate is the associate artistic director of the Seventh Principle Performance Company and the founder of Kamate Traders, “trading art for smiles.”

He has performed worldwide and has soloed with companies including the National Ballet Cote D’Ivorie, Ballet D’Afrique and Mask Dance Company.

He has taught at the Mark Morris Dance Center, Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre and many other art organizations.