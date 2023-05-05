Wild West City opens this weekend

Wild West City opens for the season the weekend of May 6-7.

The Western-themed amusement park has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades with live action-packed shows, train and stagecoach rides, demonstrations, historical exhibits, music, special events and an opportunity to mingle with cowboys and cowgirls in “Dodge City.”

This year, it is adding new activities, such as the Cowboy Corral, where participants may try roping, and a new production, “The Billy the Kid Show: Billy’s Great Escape.”

“In the corral, you’ll be able to swing a rope just like a cowboy on the range!” said Katie Benson, whose family owns Wild West City.

“Once you get a couple practice swings in, you can make it competitive with family or friends with the new game, earning points depending on how you rope the steer.

“ ‘The Billy the Kid Show’ brings history to life with one of the west’s most notorious outlaws.”

In addition, the Native American Indian Village, which debuted last year, is being expanded to include a more detailed history of how Native Americans lived.

For frequent visitors to Wild West City, Posse Memberships are being offered. They includes unlimited visits throughout the 2023 season, admission to all special-event days, bring a friend ticket, souvenir WWC Cup, and discounts at food and retail shops.

In the Golden Nugget Saloon, management is creating new menu items that fit the theme park atmosphere. Seasonal food and craft cocktails will be offered.

In celebration of Byram Township’s 225th anniversary, every Wednesday in July Byram residents get free admission (must show proof of residency).

The park also will be collecting donations for the Byram Township Historical Society.

The park also is honoring as part of Byram’s 225-year anniversary its local Lakeland Emergency Squad on July 15. Special discounted tickets will be on sale on Wild West City’s website, with the proceeds donated to the squad.

Tickets for Wild West City may be purchased in advance online. Groups are also welcome. For information, go to wildwestcity.com