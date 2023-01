The Independent Superstars of Pro Wrestling will present “Winter Warfare” on Friday, Jan. 20 in West Milford.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Church Parish Hall, 454 Germantown Road.

In the main event, there will be a mixed tag team double-title match with both titles on the line.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for front-row seats. To buy them, go online to http://ISPWWrestling.com