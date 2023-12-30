Allen Green

Allen E. Green of Hamburg passed away on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at South Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was 88.

Born on May 12, 1935, in the Glenwood section of Vernon to the late Allen K. and Della (Conklin) Green, Allen lived in Sussex County all of his life.

He had been employed as a diesel mechanic at D&F Well Drilling in Stanhope for many years before his retirement.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Pearl (Lazier) on July 24, 2015; his daughter Betty Niemeyer on March 11, 2019, and her late husband, Kenneth; and his sister, Virginia Sartell.

He is survived by his sons, Allen and his wife Lisa Green of Myrtle Beach, James Green of Hopatcong, Douglas Green of Hamburg and Linn Green of Budd Lake; his daughters Donna Rofrano and her husband Paul of Tennessee, Karen Gruver and her husband Edwin of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Tammie Scott and her husband Richard of Little River, S.C.; 29 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, with a funeral immediately following at noon. Interment will follow at North Hardyston Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com