Anne Marie Wiener

Anne Marie (Raineri) Wiener died from Alzheimer’s at the age of 90 on March 23, 2023, at the Memory Care Center in Bethlehem, Pa.

Anne was born Aug. 1, 1932, in Manhattan and attended high school there, graduating in 1949.

Anne was married to Charles Saylor Cart (now deceased) and had two children, Charles William Cart and Valorie Krug (now deceased).

She also was married to Charles H. Wiener (also deceased) and had a son David F. Wiener, now living in Pennsylvania.

Anne worked in the retail industry for many years and for the Sussex County Department of Personnel for 15 years.

She was predeceased by her father, Frank Raineri, born in Italy, and her mother, Josephine Raineri, born in West Virginia.

Her surviving family is composed of her children, Charles W. Cart, and his wife, Margarita, and David F. Wiener. She is also survived by five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A service will be held in Anne’s honor at the Wantage United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Monday April 10.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/