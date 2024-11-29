Arnold “Arnie-Man” Prisco of Chester, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was 58.

Born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., to Josephine (DiPasquale) and Arnold Prisco, Arnie grew up in Vernon and lived in Upper Greenwood Lake, Hewitt, before settling in Chester 15 years ago.

In his youth, Arnie volunteered with the Vernon Ambulance Squad.

Arnie never met a stranger. He was quick to offer help when needed and could fix anything.

He was a true Renaissance man - a great provider and protector. He loved to cook and feed his family, making sauce from scratch every summer.

He was a man of integrity, proud father, devoted husband and doting son. He worked hard and loved to have a good time.

He enjoyed hunting, was an avid Harley enthusiast and an amazing dog dad.

An original “foodie,” he loved a good meal and made any dinner companion enjoy theirs more too.

Arnie worked 35 years for the Ricoh Corp. as senior architect, Technology Solutions, and was cherished by colleagues and customers.

Predeceased by his father, Arnie is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Mary Ellen Stepanski; daughter, Alexa Prisco; and mother, Josephine Prisco. He also leaves behind an extended family and many beloved friends.

Visitation for Arnie was Sept. 19 at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home. The funeral was Sept. 20 at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org), Vernon Township Ambulance Squad (vernonems.com) and the Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center (winslow.org).

Information and condolences may be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com