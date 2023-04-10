Barbara A. Condit of Newton passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Newton Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was 82.

Born in Sussex to the late Wilbur A. and Bessie E. (Morris) Boyd, Mrs. Condit had lived in Sussex and Morris counties all of her life.

She had been employed at Accurate Forming for nearly 25 years before her retirement.

She enjoyed country music, especially Charley Pride, and going on vacation to Tennessee.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Condit-Conkling; her sisters, Dorothy Dutko, Martha Farrand and Shirley Chervenack; and her daughter-in-law, Samantha Condit.

Mrs. Condit is survived by her sons, Bryan Condit of Pennsylvania, Mark Condit of New York and Edward Condit and his wife Debbie of New York; her grandchildren, Sessa Custer of Washington state, Amanda De Stefano and her husband Leonard of Hardyston, Kayla Condit and her fiancé Matthew Lowe of New York state, Heaven Condit of Arizona, Miranda Condit of New York state and Paul Lindblad of Pennsylvania; and her great-grandchildren, Hayden, Echo and Kayley Lindblad, Anakin and Jaxon Custer, Alice and Madyison Storms, Oaklynne, Lyrrik and Journie Lamorte, and Caden and Barrett Lowe; and her cat, Blue.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amanda De Stefano to help defray the funeral cost.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com