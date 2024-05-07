Basil Holowach, a 55-year resident of Sparta, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at his home. He was 91.

Born in Simpson, Pa., Basil was the son of the late William and Anna Holowach and the beloved husband of the late Jeanne Holowach, the love of his life.

Basil was employed by Western Electric and retired in 1990 from AT&T as operations area manager.

He and his wife were very committed to their Orthodox Christian faith, meeting at an “R” Club social event and enjoying 52 years of marriage, always instilling the importance of a strong family.

In their later years, Basil and his wife were founding members of St. Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Mission in Florida, N.Y.

Traveling extensively around the country with his family, Basil enjoyed the history and beauty of the national parks and sites.

He was a member of the Sparta Elks Lodge #2356 for 50 years, serving as Exalted Ruler and District Grand Exalted Ruler.

Predeceased by his wife, Jeanne; son Gregory; brother, Eugene; and sister, Mary Ann Durkin, Basil is survived by his daughter, Sandra Holowach Browne (Thomas) of Londonderry, N.H.; son, Robert (Margie) of Sussex; and daughter-in-law, Lorna of Hardeeville, S.C. He also is survived by his 12 loving grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, whom he adored.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, May 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral will be held at St. Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Church, Florida, N.Y., on Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m., with burial at Sparta Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Church, 75 N. Main St., Florida, NY 10921.