Belinda Brown

Belinda “Missy” Brown of Port Jervis, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y. She was 47.

She was born to the late Harold W. Brown and Brenda Ann (Shauger) Brown and had lived in Sussex County until moving to Port Jervis 10 years ago.

She had been the manager at Dollar General in Ellenville, N.Y.

Missy enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and was an avid New England Patriots fan.

Her biggest joy was her time spent with her children.

She is survived by her son, Hunter J. Colville of Port Jervis; her daughters, Bryanna M. Crane and Ashlynn M. Colville, both of Port Jervis; her brothers, Harold W. Brown Jr. of Wantage and Anthony Ascencio of Montague; her sisters, Rebecca Murch and her wife Jennifer of Montague and Catherine Owens and her wife Cynthia of Newton; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Missy’s life will be held privately. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

