Devoted mother and grandmother Betty Pellet passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 89.

Betty was born on Feb. 10, 1934, to Rutherford and Ruth Smith (nee Jenson) and grew up in Hatboro, Pa.

After graduating from Penn State with a degree in journalism, Betty moved to New York City and worked at Mutual of NY (MONY).

She married Robert Pellet in 1959 and moved to New Jersey, where they raised their children, Jeffrey and Jennifer Pellet, in Edison.

Betty played an important role in starting and growing Coleman & Pellet, the successful public relations firm launched by her husband, Bob, and his business partner Joe Coleman in Union. As the business grew, Betty’s responsibilities grew, and she retired as the firm’s head of finance and operations.

An avid reader, Betty founded a book group in her local community and was known for her tennis prowess, passion for travel and support of wildlife causes.

Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bob, and is survived by her loving son, Jeffrey Pellet, and his companion, Lisa Marcinelli, and her daughter, Jennifer Pellet, and her husband, Michael Gelfand. Betty is also survived by her grandchildren, Benton Pellet, Jonathan Pellet, Joshua Gelfand and Jacob Gelfand, and her former daughter-in-law, Sarah Quinn.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her memory to the Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.org).

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com