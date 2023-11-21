Bettylou Ackerson

On Nov. 18, 2023, after a period of declining health, Bettylou “Betty” Ackerson, went home to be with the Lord.

Born on June 29, 1941, in Paterson, she was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Betty Bourhill, as well as her sister, Carole Shadle.

Bettylou graduated from Belleview High School in 1958 at the age of 16, having skipped two grades. She worked at the Newark Evening News, as a teller at 1st National Bank of Butler, and at Chemway Pharmaceuticals as well as Kearfott Corp. doing accounting.

On June 22, 1962, she married Allen E. Ackerson, who also predeceased her in 2023 shortly after celebrating 60 years of marriage.

In 1969, they started the Ackerson Pump Co. in New Jersey, which they ran together for 27 years until retiring in 1996, when they moved to Anguilla, British West Indies, basking in the sun for five years.

Betty co-founded the Franklin chapter of the Friends of the Library.

She volunteered in many capacities in her children’s schools, including running the Booster Club at Wallkill Valley Regional High School for several years with Allen, serving lunches and manning the library at Sussex Christian School, and chaperoning numerous field trips.

She also hosted several exchange students in the family home.

Betty also manned the guest help desk at Cary Medical Center in Maine for several years.

She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Keeter and husband Ed of Erie, Pa., and Tracey Ackerson Westin and husband Ken of Woodland, Maine; two grandsons, T.J. Guadagno of Denver and Matthew Brown of Connor Township, Maine. Her great-granddaughter, Aiyanna Rossignol-Brown, was the light of her life. Additional surviving family members include sister-in-law Nancy McKenna of Vernon; nephews Robert McKenna and wife Valerie of Sparta and Ryan McKenna of Vernon; and two nieces, Debbie Ross of Pequannock and Lori Liberty of Virginia.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of Maine Veterans Home of Caribou for their exceptional care for Betty. They also thank Dr. Caleb Swanberg and Amy Edgecomb for their years of service and care. The family deeply thanks Tonya Sherwood, whom they’ve grafted into the family tree for her four years of dedicated, outstanding care for both Betty and Allen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Betty’s honor to Maine Veterans’ Home-Caribou or to Sparrowbush United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 596, Sparrowbush, N.Y. 12780 or a charity dear to the giver’s heart.

A private Celebration of Life and burial will be held in the spring.