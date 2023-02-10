Brittany L. Dunn passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at her residence in Lisbon, Conn. She was 32.

Born in Newton, Brittany grew up in Sussex and graduated from High Point Regional High School in 2008.

When she was younger, Brittany took dance classes at High Pointe Dance Center, was in the Girl Scouts, cheered for High Point Midget Football and was on the Porpoises Swim Team in Lake Neepaulin.

She continued her love of swimming and swam back stroke and 1,500 free style varsity for High Point.

She moved to Connecticut nine years ago.

Brittany had been a millwright at Local 1121 and was employed at Cawiamca Heating and Cooling in Old Saybrook, Conn.

She was predeceased by her father, Michael L. Dunn; her paternal grandparents, Eleonore “Lore” and Allen V. Dunn; her maternal grandparents, Barbara and Charles H. Fronheiser Sr.; and her uncles, Allen F. Dunn and Robert Fronheiser.

She is survived by her children, Leon and Dianna; her mother, Susan Dunn and her companion George “Buddy” Hyatt of Griswold, Conn.; her brother, Michael Dunn, his wife Cheyenne and their daughter Jiovanna of Norwich, Conn.; her sisters, Heather Dunn of Sussex and Brielle Hyatt of Griswold, Conn.; her aunts and uncles, Kim Andrews and her husband Kevin of Jewett City, Conn.; Charles H. Fronheiser Jr. and his wife Alexis Horvath of Sussex, and William Fronheiser and his wife Jamie of Bergenfield; and her cousins, Mason and Eric Dunn and Billy and Luke Fronheiser.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday before the service from 2 to 4 p.m. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family. A private burial with Brittany’s father will be held in the springtime at Deckertown-Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com