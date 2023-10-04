Carol Ann “CA or Careen” Higgins of Vernon, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and dedicated community member, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. She was 78.

She was born on March 16, 1945, in Newark to the late Helen (Ramsthelar) and Ronald Hamlet. Careen spent the earlier part of her life living in Newark, then later in Irvington.

In 1976, she married her husband and partner of more than 47 years, William Higgins. They moved to Vernon, where they settled to raise their family.

Throughout her life, Careen exhibited an unwavering commitment to the well-being of others. She worked as a volunteer EMT for Glenwood Pochuck Ambulance Squad and her dedication extended to the first aid room of Action Park.

She ended her career in service to others at the Lakeland School in Lafayette as a health-care coordinator.

Careen was an active member of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Vernon.

Her family was the center of her world. Her love, guidance and humor that she applied to all situations were a constant source of strength.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Higgins; daughters, Shannon Mackey of Vernon and Danielle Seidner (Gary) of Vernon; and her son, Ryan Higgins (Kristen) of Vernon. Careen cherished her granddaughters, Delaney, Dylan and Aleigha. She also is survived by her sister, Linda Patti and her husband Dennis of Fort Mill, S.C., and her brother, John Farrell and his wife Madeleine of North Plainfield.

A funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow immediately at Glenwood Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday before the service from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you consider making a donation in Carol Ann Higgins’ memory to the Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps. This meaningful gesture will continue her legacy of service and care for the community she held dear. The mailing address for the ambulance squad is P.O. Box 241, Glenwood, NJ 07418.