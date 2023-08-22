Carol Wright-Wynn

Carol D. Wright-Wynn passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. She was 72.

Born in Newark to the late Delmar Lee and Helen Lynn (Pate) Wright, Carol lived in Franklin Township in Somerset County before moving to Vernon in 1987.

She was a purchasing agent for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Manhattan and later worked as a loan processor at Capital Funding and Home Loans Plus in Vernon.

Carol retired from Hotels at Home in Fairfield as an account sales representative in 2015 and received a liver transplant the next January.

Anyone who knew Carol knew she was an unselfish and kind-hearted soul. She remembered everything ever told to her about the people she met and loved in her life. Her interest in everyone else came first.

Most of all, she loved animals, all animals. She was never without a dog in her life.

When Carol laughed, she laughed with her entire soul.

She succumbed to two different pneumonias after enduring surgery for a rare cancer called Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma. She was hoping that she would survive the surgery, and it would buy her some quality time. Sadly, that did not happen, and because of massive complications, she passed away.

Her husband’s life and the lives of all that she touched will never be the same. All who knew her will miss her and remember her every single day.

She is no longer in pain and at peace. Carol is reunited with her mother, grandmother, and all her dogs and cats who have gone before her.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 33 years and best friend of 43 years, Peter Wynn of Vernon; her daughter, Micayla Wynn; and her canine rescue companion, Molly.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com