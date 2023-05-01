Carol Zuidema

Carol Beatrice Zuidema of Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., and formerly of Sussex, N.J., went to be with her Lord on April 22, 2023, after a slow decline in health. She was 89.

Carol was born on May 17, 1933, to Nicholas and Bertha Fridsma in Passaic. She lived in New Jersey most of her life, settling initially in Stockholm and finally in Wantage before moving to Michigan in 2017.

Carol was a stay-at-home mom, who later worked at Hardyston School and Sussex County Bank. She was a longtime member of Sussex Christian Reformed Church.

Carol is survived by her four children, Richard (Ellen) Zuidema of Grosse Pointe Park, Roy (Barb and ex Linda) Zuidema of Grand Rapids, Mich., Donna Hartmann of Sussex and Russell (Donna) Zuidema of Wantage; 11 grandchildren, Janel (Nick) Carter, Jennifer (Ryan) Riddell, Rick (Kayla Graham) Zuidema, Ryan (Kazong) Zuidema, David (Katie) Zuidema, Daniel (Rachel Pieri) Zuidema, Derek (Michelle) Zuidema, Damon (Akshay) Verdema, William Zuidema, Brianna Zuidema and Danielle Hartmann; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings Helen Van Heemst, Ken (Irene) Fridsma and John (Ruth) Fridsma.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Richard John Zuidema Jr., and siblings Jerry and Nicholas Fridsma.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St, Sussex. The funeral will be on Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at Sussex Christian Reformed Church, 51 Unionville Ave, Sussex. A livestream will be available at www.sussexcrc.org

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sussex Christian School, 51 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461.

