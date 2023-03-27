Charles Reitter

Charles “David” Reitter died on March 23, 2023. He was 80.

David was born in New York City on June 9, 1942. He grew up in Chatham, N.J., with his five siblings.

David attended Bayley-Ellard Catholic High School and went to Marist College.

In 1967, David joined the Army, then retired as a first lieutenant in 1969 to marry the love of his life and best friend, Sheila (née Geoghegan). Together they had three children: Christopher, Tiffany and Ryan.

David graduated from the New Jersey Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Education in 1972.

In 1999, he started his own company, which his son Ryan took over on David’s retirement in 2022.

David is survived by his wife, Sheila; children, Christopher (Alison), Tiffany (Maite) and Ryan; four grandchildren, Holly, Kepa, Amaia and Colton; and siblings, G. Edwin (Debbie), (predeceased by his sister-in-law Carolyn), J. William (Brenda), Carolyn E. Brown (Alan), Mary Louise Fessel (Jim) and James C. (Janice). He also had many nieces and nephews.

He was a devoted husband, father and faithful Christian, had a quick wit, loved to tell jokes, and never gave up on anything. Did he ever tell you about the Nine Dots?

The Reitter family requests donations in lieu of flowers to Overlook Hospital Foundation to Palliative Care in loving memory of C. David Reitter in honor of Alice in Wonderland, Lisa and Lauren or to St. Jude’s in loving memory of C. David Reitter.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, March 30 at the St. Francis deSales Church Social Hall in Vernon from 3 to 7 p.m.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 31 at 11 a.m. A private burial will be held at a later date.